Teacher's Day 2017: Facebook, Whatsapp and SMS messages to send to your gurus

Teacher's Day is on September 5, 2017.

Teachers inspire us to proceed forward, to build our ethics and prepare us to withstand obstacles of our life. The teachers impart immense knowledge and wisdom in our lives.

Well, it is that time of the year when we honour and acknowledge the hard work and commitment put in by our teachers. Here are a few quotes and messages to express your gratitude to your favourite teacher:

1. You deserve recognition for all the sacrifices that you make, you are more than a teacher to me and I THANK YOU!

2. Even though my grades may not always be the best, I assure you that having you as my teacher makes me truly blessed. For now I know that you’ll never give up on me, Thank you for helping me be all I can be. Because of you I can see that my future is bright, Above all you taught me to shine forth my light. Happy Teachers Day my teacher!

3. “I like a teacher who gives you something to take home to think about besides homework,” by Lily Tomlin, Actress

4. Teachers work hard day and night to bring out the best in students. They unfolds the hidden talents and creativity. Just like a good gardener, a teacher sows the seeds of moral-ethics within us so that we can become good citizens.

5. Happy Teacher Day: Thank you for making me what I am today! You made a wonderful difference in my life. Happy Teachers Day 2017

6. You chided me reprimanded me, coaxed me, but most importantly you taught me to question, reason, wonder, think. Thank You My Teachers. Happy Teacher's Day 2017!

7. Because of your wise counsel and guidance we are emboldened and now face the future with much confidence from all the lessons both formal and informal that we I earned from you. We truly appreciate your efforts dear teacher and celebrate you today. Happy Teacher's Day !

8. Teaching is the one profession that creates all other professions. Thank you for helping me become the person I am today. Happy Teacher's Day!

9. A teacher is not the one who lets you choose a path but he is the one who directs you in your path. Happy Teachers’ Day Messages

10. "You are the bows from which your children as living arrows are sent forth." - Khalil Gibran