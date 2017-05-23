Shotgun enters Twitter war with Sushil Modi

Sinha's tweets drew a critical response from Modi, who has been targeting Lalu and his family over his 'Rs 1,000 crore benami deals' for the last month and a half.

Cracks within the BJP came to the fore on Monday when actor-turned-politician and BJP MP from Patna Sahib Shatrughan Singh and senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi targeted each other on social media after the former came out in support of RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The "Twitter war" commenced when Sinha tweeted, "Enough of negative politics & mudslinging by opponents on our political leaders, be it Kejriwal, Laloo Yadav or Sushil Modi..High time to substantiate your claims..or pack up! Can't just keep feeding media with one night stories & sensationalising. Enough is enough! (sic)"

He further tweeted, "Our BJP surely believes in honesty & transparency, which seldom go together, but must go together. An allegation is ONLY THAT unless proved!

Sinha's tweets drew a critical response from Modi, who has been targeting Lalu and his family over his 'Rs 1,000 crore benami deals' for the last month and a half. "Even Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not come to the rescue of Lalu, but BJP's 'shatru' (enemy) is trying to save him. It is not necessary that famous people are trustworthy… traitors should be ousted from home as soon as possible," Modi reacted.

Modi's reply did not go down well with Sinha, who on earlier occasions too has courted controversy for extending public support to rivals Nitish and Lalu, leaving the BJP red-faced. "Positive & constructive criticism should not be taken as rebellion… Some people who are wholly & solely responsible for OUR party's debacle in Bihar today crying hoarse,hoping to regain their lost image… (sic)" Sinha said after Modi's tweets.

Modi hit back saying, "Even when BJP's 'shatru' had boycotted campaigning for the party ahead of the 2005 Bihar Assembly polls, it had come to power."

The Patna Sahib MP even tagged PM Narendra Modi in one of his tweets and hoped that he, along with BJP President Amit Shah, will take note "of such unparliamentary utterances of some of our party people — that too against a senior party colleague & a staunch party loyalist (sic)."