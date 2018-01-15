Shia Wakq Board chief gets threat call from D-gang member

The UP Central Shia Wakq Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi has received a life threat call, allegedly from gangster Dawood Ibrahim's henchman, threatening to eliminate him and his family if he did not withdraw his statements on madarsa and apologize to Muslim Ulemas.

In an FIR lodged late Saturday night, Rizvi alleged that he had received a call at 10.30 pm from Nepal from a henchman of Dawood Ibrahim. "The caller said that he was giving a message from Dwaood bhai, asked me to mend my ways and apologize to Muslime Ulemas or else they will bomb me and my family to death," said Rizvi.

Rizvi has also submitted the call recording to the police. He said that the threat from the gangster was due to his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which he had raised concerns and sought the abolition of the madarsa education system, which was producing more terrorists than civil servants, doctors or engineers from the Muslim youth.

The Additional Superintendent of Polce VC Tripathi said that they have registered a case and efforts are on to trace the caller from Nepal. After the threat call, security for Rizvi and his family has been enhanced.