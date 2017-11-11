Ryan school murder: 'They thrashed my son,' father of accused alleges torture, trashes CBI's PTM theory

Seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was found dead in a pool of blood with his throat slit at the school's washroom on September 8.

A day after CBI confirmed the confession of the 16-year-old accused in the sensational Ryan school murder case, the father of the class 11 student on Saturday claimed his son is innocent and has been 'brutally' tortured.

"My son is being tortured, he was hung upside down and brutally thrashed. He is completely innocent," the father told ANI.

"Do you think such a young boy would behave normally for so many days had he committed such a serious crime," he asked the authorities for making such a serious claim against his son.

The father of the 16-year-old alleged murderer also ruled out any CBI's theory of his son committing the crime to postpone the school exams and a parent-teacher meet. According to CBI, the teen was weak in studies and that the victim was a random target.

"Only one PTM had happened till now and all teachers had praised my son's performance and behaviour, I have his marksheets," he said.

Meanwhile, the special court have accepted a CBI's plea to send the juvenile to an observation home till the next hearing. So, the accused has been sent to an observation home in Faridabad till November 22. The agency has also planned a psychological examination of the student after reconstructing the crime to know how he carried out the murder.

The juvenile was arrested by the CBI on Tuesday for cold-blooded murder of class 2 student in Ryan International School in Gurgaon while school bus conductor Ashok Kumar is in jail after being arrested by the Haryana police. The bus conductor has now applied for bail.

