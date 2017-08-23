RS MP Husain Dalwai moves bill on equal marriage

According to Dalwai, there has been a growing clamour for reforms within the Muslim community, especially from women.

A private member’s bill moved by Congress MP Husain Dalwai in the Rajya Sabha makes a case for reforms to certain Muslim Personal Laws, such as those related to divorce or talaq that are heavily prejudiced against women.

Besides, the bill proposes the re-enactment of the Dissolution of Muslim Marriage Act, 1939 to ensure that Muslim women have equal opportunities to dissolve a marriage and that they are not discriminated against or made to suffer because of unilateral pronouncement of divorce. Besides, husbands should provide timely settlement of the rights of women and dues before dissolution of marriage. Dalwai submitted the bill to the Rajya Saba secretariat in May.

According to Dalwai, there has been a growing clamour for reforms within the Muslim community, especially from women. “Muslim Personal Law, especially the law related to dissolution of marriage through talaq has been a cause of great distress for Mulsim women as it is against Quranic injunctions,’’ he said.