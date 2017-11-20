Padmavati row: Madhya Pradesh bans film; Punjab CM says won't accept distortion of history

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus has been marred in controversy that the film has 'distorted' historical facts of Rajput queen Padmini.

Amid the violence over Padmavati row, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday banned the screening of the controversial Bollywood film.

Before Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan distributors had also refused to pick up the film.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh also said that nobody will accept the distortion of history and those who are protesting are rightly doing so.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had urged the filmmakers to remove "objectionable parts" in the film and not hurt the sentiments of Rajputs.

Rajput Karni Sena (RKS) has been protesting against the film demanding a nationwide ban on its release. Ministers and erstwhile royals are also adding voice to the protest.

The film was slated for release on December 1. But on Sunday, it was confirmed that the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus has been delayed. The film was submitted to the CBFC for certification but it was returned to the makers because of 'incomplete application'.

The production house, Viacom18 motion pictures, sent out an official release on Sunday confirming the delay in the release of Padmavati.