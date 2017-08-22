Only scholars with more than 8 CGPA to get Rs 70K stipend

Expert institutes as national coordinators will be appointed. For eg, an institution with strong chemical engineering department will vet projects for the same

After announcing to increase the stipend amount for research scholars under Prime Minister's fellowship scheme to Rs. 70,000 per month, the ministry of human resource development has laid down eligibility criteria. Only those students who score an 8 CGPA or above or are among top 20 per cent scorers in IITs and IISc will be eligible to apply for the scheme.

The government is also clear about taking only those students who have good research proposals. As a part of the scheme, students will be able to pursue their PhDs either at one of the IITs or IISc, also the scheme is open only to students of these two institutions.

The ministry has recently announced to increase the fellowship amount to Rs. 70,000 per month but the criteria to getting the fellowship will be highly strict. Research scholars in IITs currently get a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000.

"Only students who have either 8 or more CGPA will be eligible to apply for the fellowship. This list will be looked by the National Coordinating Institute which will select the best and award fellowships," a senior official in the ministry of HRD said.

"Once a student is selected on the basis of their project, they will have to face an interview with the selection committee. We want students who have good research proposals that have the potential of being taken forward in the future," the official added.

The ministry will appoint expert institutes as national coordinators for projects in different subjects. For example, an institution that has a strong chemical engineering department will vet projects from chemical engineering, another one that has a good biotechnology department will select projects related to that subject. Students will have to submit their project proposals on a portal which will be created by the ministry.

Under the fellowship scheme, 2000 students will be given a chance to pursue PhD. Currently there are 6000 PhD seats across 23 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore.

Ministry of HRD had proposed this fellowship amount in order to further promote research in higher education and retain talent in the country. "A large number of research scholars were leaving the country due to less stipend, but now that we are going to give them the market price, we hope that we will get more research scholars and good ones," the official added.

