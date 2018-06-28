Now you can apply for a passport using your mobile phone. Know how

On Tuesday, Sushma Swaraj-led Ministry of External Affairs launched a scheme under which a person can apply for a passport from anywhere in India irrespective of the place of stay.

Now a person can now choose the Regional Passport Office (RPO) and the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) for submitting the application.

Swaraj also launched a mobile application, available in Android and iOS platforms, that would have the facilities for applying, paying and scheduling appointments for acquiring a passport.

With the launch of the 'mPassport Seva App', a person would not require access to a computer and printer to apply for a passport, but can apply using their mobile phone the MEA said.

The mPassportSeva app is available for free download on both Android and iOS . Note that the app is released by ‘Consular, Passport and Visa (CPV) Division’ and not by any other government agency. The process is similar to the existing system that is being followed by ‘Passport Seva’ website. The mobile app has a new interface and here is how to apply for a fresh passport from the app:

1. After downloading, you can apply as a new user. Select the Passport Office from the list as per the city in which you are residing. The new process allows citizens to apply for a new passport from anywhere in India. This means if you are hometown is in Kolkata and you stay in Mumbai, you can apply for a fresh passport or re-issue in lieu of an existing passport from Mumbai itself.

2 Fill in your personal details, and then create a unique login id.

3 After the confirmation , add the text written inside the small image (Captcha code) and hit submit.

4 Check for an email from Passport admin. The email contains a link that you can click on to create your account. On clicking the verification link, you will be directed to a webpage and you will be asked to enter your Login ID for confirmation.

6 Then go to “Existing User” and enter your Login ID followed by the password and Captcha code. After that you will be greeted with a screen saying Apply for Fresh Passport along with other option.

7 You can opt for digital payment services while applying for a new passport. After filling in the form, you will have to fix an appointment to visit a Passport Centre in your city for document verification.