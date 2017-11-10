Mukul Roy blasts Mamata's nephew in first speech, claims company which sponsored U-17 WC run by nephew Abhishek

On his first public meeting as BJP leader, former TMC second-in-command and ex-Rajya Sabha member Mukul Roy tore into TMC alleging the much talked about ‘Biswa Bangla’ was actually a business entity owned by TMC MP and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

“What is Biswa Bangla which sponsored the recently concluded Under-17 FIFA World Cup? It is not a government entity. It is a private business entity, owned by Abhishek Banerjee,” Roy said, holding up a bunch of printouts.

He said that ‘Jago Bangla’ the Bengali daily and party mouthpiece was also a company owned by Abhishek. “After All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was formed all the leaflets, pamphlets, hoardings and each and every printed material was printed by a company owned by Abhishek,” he said. He also alleged that state education minister Partha Chatterjee was at the helm of one of the leading puja committees which organised pujas along with corporate partnership of four chit fund companies.

Roy had promised to divulge his reason of leaving TMC at this public meeting and amidst thundering applause of an unprecedented turnout for a BJP rally, said, “I have left TMC because it had failed to fulfil any of its commitments which it made before coming to power. It was getting suffocating within the party. There are many more who are suffering but are unable to say so. For all of them I am saying that TMC has become a limited company. If you delay leaving it, it might be too late.”

He alleged that Mamata was using the police to rule the state and that is why she was putting her favourite IPS officers at important posts irrespective of what their track record had been. “At a time when the state was reeling under dengue, she was busy inaugurating a film festival and would leave for London tomorrow. The present dispensation would throttle any voice of dissent. Even the CPI(M) was not like this. At least they allowed the Opposition its rights,” he said.

Taking a dig at Mamata’s foreign trips he said, “Just like Jyoti Basu (former Bengal Chief Minister), Mamata too has this habit of going to London on the pretext of bringing in investment which never came.”

He threw a challenge at his former party and said that in the forthcoming elections there will be a ‘parivartan’ of ‘parivartan’ and to the BJP cadres he said, “For that just tears flowing down your eyes would not do. There should be fire coming out of your eyes.”

Before he signed off he said that it was only Part I of things he had to say against the government. There would be many such in the near future.

Soon after the rally, West Bengal home secretary Atri Bhattacharya and Partha Chatterjee refuted the allegations in two separate press conferences. “Biswa Bangla logo was designed by Mamata Banerjee. West Bengal government owns the logo. I can assure you that the logo is not owned by any individual,” Bhattacharya said.

Chatterjee, talking to media persons at the party office said that the allegations were baseless. He said that the fact that party was promoting the youth did not go down well with Roy. “Now it is clear what the bone of contention is,” he said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during his speech at the 23rd Kolkata International Film Festival referred to her upcoming London trip and said, “I go to one foreign trip every year for inviting investment. I generally dont go to foreign countries. This year I had to go to receive a prize from the UN for our project, Kanyashree.”