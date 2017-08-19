MoS Finance Santosh Gangwar praises PM Modi's government in A DIALOGUE WITH JC

This week on the show A DIALOGUE WITH JC, ZMCL's CEO Regional Channels' Jagdish Chandra had an exclusive conversation with MoS Finance Santosh Gangwar. Seven time MP from Bareily, Gangwar talked elaborately on his political career. According to Gangwar, In 1989 Lok sabha elections, he came to know about his candidature from Uttar Pradesh through Newspapers. Gangwar served as Minister of state in 3 various departments in the Vajpayee government. He joined Modi cabinet as MoS textiles and after 5 July 2016, he was given the charge of finance under Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Gangwar said It is the PM's prerogative to choose his ministers and their departments.

Praising the leadership of PM Modi, Gangwar said the country has watched the change after seven decades of freedom. He gave the credit of this change to PM Modi. He also appreciated the hard work done by the party president Amit Shah. Gangwar said that Shah is travelling in the country these days for the party and it's expansion. He had shown full confidence that his party will win in Gujarat and Karnataka. He also expressed hope of a better performance in West Bengal and Kerala.

Speaking on his department, Gangwar said, Demonetisation and GST are the government's biggest achievements. He said that the traders are satisfied with the steps taken by the government. Gangwar said, GST has abolished the tax diversities and made the country one market. Gangwar said, the government is ready to talk on the shortcomings and the GST council is meeting again on 9th September in Andhra Pradesh.

Minister of State for Finance Santosh Gangwar also said that out of 6 crore taxpayers 4 crore are the government employees. Only 2 crore people give tax and they are trying their best to increase this number. He also favoured that the tax rates should be less and according to him the government is considering on decreasing the tax rate in future. Gangwar also said that there is a need of lesser denomination rupee note and RBI is considering a Rupee 200 note.

According to Gangwar, the agencies like IT, ED and others are free to work in the Modi government. These agencies are free to act on who so ever not able to give satisfactory answer on the assets recovered. He abstained from taking any names but said the agencies are free to act on anyone in the country.

MoS Finance Gangwar, in this exclusive interview spoke on Ram Temple and Article 370 and the issue of 35 A in Kashmir. He also expressed his opinion on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. This interview can be seen on all the regional channels of Zee Media at 9.30 PM this Saturday.