Maharashtra finance & forest dept to get ISO certificate

The fifth floor office of Finance and Planning Minister of Maharashtra Sudhir Mungantiwar will to be awarded the prestigious International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certification ISO 9001:2015.

The ISO certificate is being awarded after assessing the ministry on parameters of prompt policy making and execution, monitoring and administrative control activities related to finance, planning and forest departments in the state, an official said today.

Mungantiwar also holds the forest portfolio.

The finance and forest office is the first department in Mantralaya (state secretariat) to be awarded the certificate.

The certificate will be officially presented to Mungantiwar by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tomorrow in Mantralaya.

The other parameters on which the ISO certificate is being awarded included Mungantiwar handling the additional charge as Guardian Minister for Chandrapur and Wardha districts and acting as chairman and member of various cabinet and sub-committees, the official said.

The certificate will last from May 8, 2017 to May 7, 2020.

Sources in the Finance and Forest department said the 'Van' (Forest) Bhavan in Pune and Nagpur and some district offices of the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) in places like Mumbai, Thane, Nashik and Nagpur have already acquired the ISO certification.

The official said care is taken to ensure that no administrative file is kept pending at the desk of any official for more than a week.

"The certification deals with the time taken by any visitor to the department after he gets his token number to the time taken in disposing off his grievance or problem," he said.

