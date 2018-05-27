Lord Hanuman was first tribal leader in the world, says BJP lawmaker Gyan Dev Ahuja

BJP lawmaker Gyan Dev Ahuja is no stranger to controversy. The MLA from Rajasthan has now sparked a debate with his comment on Lord Hanuman. Ahuja said that Lord Hanuman was world’s first tribal leader.

He reportedly said this after an incident in Barmer where reportedly disrespect was shown towards Lord Hanuman during Bharat Bandh.

According to a report in The Hindustan Times, Ahuja said this after he saw Lord Hanuman’s picture being placed under an idol of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

‘These SC/ST people call themselves tribals. Even if they call Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar as their god, the first true tribal leader in the world was Hanuman ji. He is their first god. He trained the Dalits,’ Ahuja was quoted as saying by the HT.

Row over JNU remark

In 2016, the BJP MLA from Ramgarh in Rajasthan's Alwar district had made a controversial remark about the JNU wherein he said that students studying are involved in activities including 'sex and drugs' among others

Listing out the statistics over the 'illicit' activities been conducted at JNU, Ahuja had said, "More than 10,000 butts of cigarettes and 4,000 pieces of beedis are found. 50,000 big and small pieces of bones are found. 2,000 wrappers of chips and namkeen are found, and so are 3,000 used condoms - the misdeeds they commit with our sisters and daughters there. And 500 used contraceptive injections are also found."

"Students are mostly found taking drugs after 8 pm inside the campus. Those studying in JNU are not children, but parents of two children. They indulge in peace protests in the mornings and during the nights, they perform obscene dance," he further said. Not stopping at this, later he also made bizarre remarks about the Central University. He had claimed that "Rapes take place daily in JNU. It is a hub of criminal activities."