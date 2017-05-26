KPS Gill: From PM Modi to Rahul Gandhi, leaders pay tribute on Twitter

Several leaders took to Twitter to pay homage to former Punjab DGP KPS Gill who died on Friday. Gill, who had been ill for a few days, succumbed to a cardiac arrest in New Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, his doctor said in a statement.

All the leaders, right from PM Modi to Sonia Gandhi, praised Gill's contribution to maintaining law and order in Punjab, Here are some of the top tweets

KPS Gill will be remembered for his service to our nation in the fields of policing & security. Pained by his demise. My condolences. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2017

We deeply mourn the sad demise of iconic IPS officer, the legendary #KPSGill. His work in defeating Punjab militancy will always inspire us. pic.twitter.com/qtuliLdZXQ — IPS Association (@IPS_Association) May 26, 2017

Saddened to learn of Shri KPS Gill's demise. Known for his bravery and courage he always inspired others by leading from the front. 1/2 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 26, 2017

My deepest condolences on the passing away of Shri KPS Gill ji. He was an iconic IPS officer who served the nation with honor and pride. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 26, 2017

Sad loss. #KPSGill contribution in fighting terrorism and restoring peace to Punjab cannot be forgotten. My prayers with bereaved family. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 26, 2017

He exemplified courage& determination,Sh. KPS Gill will be remembered for his invaluable role in fighting terrorism in Punjab.My condolences — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) May 26, 2017

KPS Gill was controversial and had his share of critics - but without him Punjab wouldn't be what it is today. Salute. — GhoseSpot (@SandipGhose) May 26, 2017

INC CONDOLENCE Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi's condolence message on the passing away of Shri KPS Gill pic.twitter.com/618Rbfn59d — INC India (@INCIndia) May 26, 2017

RIP KPS Gill, the iron-willed cop of India. The country will forever be indebted to & inspired by his role in defeating militancy in Punjab. pic.twitter.com/MgjDwU9Pxw — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 26, 2017

Gill was admitted last week to New Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for end-stage kidney failure and significant ischemic heart disease. According to Dr DS Rana, who was treating him, “Gill had been recovering from Peritonitis but died of sudden cardiac arrest due to cardiac arrhythmia.”