KPS Gill: From PM Modi to Rahul Gandhi, leaders pay tribute on Twitter

alt DNA Web Team | Fri, 26 May 2017-05:55pm , Mumbai , DNA webdesk

Gill died on Friday afternoon in New Delhi

Several leaders took to Twitter to pay homage to former Punjab DGP KPS Gill who died on Friday. Gill, who had been ill for a few days, succumbed to a cardiac arrest in New Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, his doctor said in a statement.

All the leaders, right from PM Modi to Sonia Gandhi, praised Gill's contribution to maintaining law and order in Punjab, Here are some of the top tweets

Gill was admitted last week to New Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for end-stage kidney failure and significant ischemic heart disease. According to Dr DS Rana, who was treating him, “Gill had been recovering from Peritonitis but died of sudden cardiac arrest due to cardiac arrhythmia.”

