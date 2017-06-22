Kenyan nabbed with drugs worth Rs 6 cr from Kalupur station

Officers of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Ahmedabad, nabbed a Kenyan national with 700 gram amphetamine and 587 gram cocaine — worth Rs6 crore — from the Delhi Sarai Rohila-Bandra Garib Rath at Kalupur railway station on Tuesday.

Primary investigation revealed the accused had got the contraband from Delhi and was to deliver it in Mumbai, from where he was to further supply it to New Zealand through speed post or courier, sources in the NCB said.

Following a tip-off received by NCB zonal director Hariom Gandhi, a team of eight NCB officers, with the support of RPF and GRP, conducted a search on the train and nabbed the accused, identified as John William Best (33).

“The accused had concealed the drugs inside his footwear, tie boxes and Sony headphone boxes. During interrogation, Best revealed he became a drug carrier for $100. He was connected to another Nigerian accused who was nabbed by NCB on June 9 at Vadodara station.