Kashmir's first female racer, in hijab!

  Thursday 11 January 2018 5:50 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
On January 20, a hijab-clad woman will compete with men racers in the only snow autocross in the country. Dr Sharmeen Mushtaq Nizami is Kashmir's first woman motor racer and will be part of the two-day-long Big Frozen Rush 2 in Gulmarg.

 
"Wow, I am finally going to race," says the mother of two. "It's a long-cherished dream. I have been driving for more than 20 years and just getting behind the wheel gives me thrills."

 
Ali Said, founder and owner of Kashmir Off Road, which is organising the race, said, "This (enabling a woman racer) is exactly what I have been working towards since inception of my firm. I advise Dr Sharmeen to stay focused in the pursuit of victory. She looks prepared."

 
On her part, the 40-year-old is ready to give it her best. "If you have it in you and are provided with a well-structured platform, then you must give it a try. I want to be an inspiration to many other aspiring women of Kashmir who want to make a difference and break the barriers, continue to push boundaries to live their dream. Perhaps in the future, we will have a team of Kashmiri female racers too," she added.

 
In driver’s seat
 
     
  • Dr Sharmeen Mushtaq Nizami is Kashmir’s first woman motor racer and will be part of the two-day-long Big Frozen Rush 2 in Gulmarg 
    •  
  • Hijab-clad Nizami will clad with men racers
