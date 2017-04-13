Justice Karnan issues judicial order against 7 Supreme Court judges, including CJI Khehar

Giving rise to another controversy, Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan issued a judicial order against seven Supreme Court judges including the Chief Justice of India JS Khehar.

In the suo motu judicial order, apart from Justice Khehar, Justice Karnan ordered six other judges — Justice Dipak Mishra, Justice J Chelameswar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Manad B Lokur, Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Justice Kurian Joseph — to appear before Justice Karnan at his New Town residence on April 28, 2017 at 11.30 am as they had offended under the Schedule Castes & Scheduled Tribes Atrocities Act.

Justice Karnan, who is facing charges of contempt of court by the Supreme Court, said he sought replies from the seven judges in person or through their council regarding declaration of guilt and quantum of punishment at the makeshift court on April 28. "The Hon’ble 7 judges as mentioned above will appear before me at my Rosedale Residential Court and give their views regarding quantum of punishment for the violation of Schedule Castes & Scheduled Tribes Atrocities Act, since the case clearly proves that the Hon’ble 7 judges wantonly and deliberately and with mala fide intention insulted me at a Public Institution and prevented me from undertaking my Constitutional duties, and this harassment still prevails," the order read.

At his press conference on Thursday, Justice Karnan said that during the hearing on March 31 when he was directed to appear before the Supreme Court, he sought some clarifications from the bench of seven judges, but they did not answer. Instead, they had put up some irrelevant questions and the matter had been adjourned by four weeks,” he said.

“Further, I declared that the seven judges are accused under Schedule Caste & Schedule Tribe Atrocities Act. All of a sudden how you prevent my judicial and administrative work without notice, without hearing my side. Further, Hon’ble court has sent DGP to my residence to serve bailable warrant,” he said, adding that he had been targeted for being a Dalit judge.

He maintained that issuing a bailable warrant against him was a mistake. “Before that you should issue a notice, which was not done. Even at the time of hearing they should issue notice. Before notice they announced punishment of not attending to my court and administrative work,” he added.

He also said that if the judges were not satisfied with his judicial order, they were free to approach the Parliament. “Parliament is the competent authority to decide if there were any error committed by High Court and Supreme Court authorities. I want to disclose many things to the Parliament and would appear at the Parliament along with the seven judges. They are the erring judges,” he added.