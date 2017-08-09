Justice Dipak Misra is the next CJI

The senior-most judge of the Supreme Court Justice Dipak Misra was on Tuesday appointed the 45th Chief Justice of India (CJI). The formal notification about his appointment was issued by the Justice Department on Monday after receving the assent of the President. He will take oath on August 28 and will remain at the helm till October 2, 2018, a tenure of almost 14 months.

As reported by DNA, outgoing CJI JS Khehar had recommended his name as his successor last month.

Justice Misra helmed the bench which upheld the death penalty of the four convicts accused in the December 2012 Delhi gangrape. He was also on the bench that rejected the appeal by 1993 serial blast convict Yakub Menon, seeking a stay on his death sentence.

Justice Misra was also the head of the bench that had made it mandatory for all cinema halls to play the national anthem before start of every movie show.

Justice Misra enrolled as an Advocate on February 14, 1977. In 1996, he was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Orissa High Court and a year later was transferred to the Madhya Pradesh High Court where he became a permanent judge.

In 2009, Justice Misra was appointed as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court and in 2010 became the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. He was appointed as a Supreme Court judge on October 10, 2011.