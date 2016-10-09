Judicial Magistrate found dead at her residence in Kanpur

Pratibha Gautam, the Judicial Magistrate in rural Kanpur area, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Circuit House Colony on Sunday afternoon.

Pratibha Gautam, the Judicial Magistrate in rural Kanpur area, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Circuit House Colony on Sunday afternoon. Pratibha's husband Manu Abhishek informed the police about the death of his wife.

"When I entered I saw that the gate was closed. I knocked on it number of times," said her husband Abhishek. Harsh said that no arguments took place between him and Pratibha, and he called her up on Saturday night only to inform that he is returning in the morning.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shalab Mathur said there were several cuts on the body and on the hand. "The body is now being sent for post-mortem to know the exact reason behind the death," he added.

Earlier the police interrogated Manu Abhishek and employees of Circuit House colony too. Though Abhishek claimed Pratibha's death to be a suicide, her parents said they had doubts about his version. Manu Abhishek, is a lawyer, who practices at Delhi High Court.

The couple was residing at Orai in Jalaun district. Pratibha and Manu got married in April 2016.