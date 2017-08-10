Is Galriya capable of realising CM’s development dreams by 2018?

Amid frenetic meetings, hassled officials and long working hours, Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) commissioner Vaibhav Galriya has his task cut out. Many people were surprised with the posting of a low-profile Galriya in a high profile JDA, but knowledgeable sources revealed that there was a “limited choice” as an alternative to a high performer Shikhar Agrawal and therefore, the choice finally ended on Galriya.

While the long pending Ring Road project continues to haunt him, the slow progress of the chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s dream project Dravyavati River rejuvenation is giving him sleepless nights. As if it was not enough, there are few other important projects of elevated road and ROBs, which are occupying the mind and work space of this 1998 batch bureaucrat.

With just over a year left for the elections, the onus is on Galriya to give a shape to the vision of Raje who has promised to give a facelift to mega infrastructure projects.

Whether it’s the much-awaited Ring Road project or the fancied Dravyavati River rejuvenation; new elevated roads or modern ROBs, all have been envisaged to be completed before the state goes for elections next year.

However, things don’t seem to be moving in the right direction. And it’s not the availability of funds which are slowing down the progress for the cash-strapped JDA. Most of these projects are funded National Capital Regional Planning Board.

“Slackness of JDA officials, lack of proper planning and absence of coordination are writ large on all these projects, which are heading to miss their deadlines by a large margin,” said a senior JDA official on the condition of anonymity. The failure of JDA machinery looks poised to jeopardise the chief minister Raje’s quest for a smart development of Jaipur.

The chief minister, who is looking to contest next elections on development plank, will have to ensure timely delivery of these projects which have the potential to bring Jaipur on the map of global smart cities. Last year, Raje announced the Dravyavati River Rejuvenation Project with much fanfare. Then she had promised to deliver it by August 2018, which has been further advanced by a month after a recent review meeting.

The snail pace of her dream project has forced Raje to monitor through her office while instructing officials concerned to expedite the progress. But there are still major gaps which are interfering with its progress. Other mega projects too have met the similar fate. They are either stuck in between or are showing dismal progress. A reality check was done on these high profile projects to understand problems plaguing their progress.