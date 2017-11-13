India, Philippines sign four MoUs to boost bilateral relations

The two sides exchanged MoUs on defense, agriculture and related fields, foreign services and cooperation in the field of micro small and medium enterprises.

India and Philippines on Monday signed four Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) across various fields to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two sides exchanged MoUs on defense, agriculture and related fields, foreign services and cooperation in the field of micro small and medium enterprises after the bilateral meeting between Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Four agreements were signed between India and Philippines, including ones on defense cooperation and logistics, agriculture and on micro small and medium enterprises," said Preeti Saran, Secretary (East) in India's Ministry of External Affairs.

Emphasising that this was the first Prime Ministerial visit from India to Philippines in 36 years, Saran said that President Duterte and Prime Minister Modi had an excellent meeting.

She added that the Philippines President said that he would like to have very good ties with India.

The Prime Minister is on a three-day visit to the Philippines, also met Donald Trump earlier in the day.

"The relations between India and the US are growing. Our relations go beyond and are in the interests of Asia and humanity," Prime Minister Modi told media after the meeting.

Prime Minister Modi is in Philippines to attend the 31st summit of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and 15th East Asia Summit.