SP's Naresh Agrawal says he 'meant to say something else' after he called Kulbhushan Jadhav a terrorist

Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agrawal created a controversy on Wednesday by saying that if former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav was a terrorist then he would be treated as such in Pakistan.

"If Pakistan has declared Kulbhushan Jadhav as a terrorist in their country, then they will treat him like one. In our country also, we should treat terrorists in the similar manner. Terrorists have to be dealt strictly," Agrawal told ANI.

He also wondered why country's media was only talking about Jadhav when there were many others who were languishing in Pakistani jails.

He, however, said he 'meant something else.'

Meant to say something else.Indians jo Pak jail mein hain unke saath vo jo vyavhaar kar rahe hain humko bhi India mein jo Pak ke jasoos ya atankawadi hain unke saath waisa hi karna chaiye.Hum unke saath khuli chhooth dekar vyavhar kar hain humein woh nahi karna chahiye-N Agrawal pic.twitter.com/BDtUPPGRfF — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2017

Meanwhile, there has been an outcry over the treatment meted out to Jadhav's mother and wife who reached Islamabad on Monday to meet Jadhav.

The wife and the mother of Jadhav were asked to remove mangalsutra, bangles and bindi, besides having been asked to change the attire, citing it as a security measure.

After the meeting, Jadhav's mother and wife were also harassed in heavily guarded foreign ministry office by Pakistani journalists.

Jadhav is on a death row in Pakistan over charges of terrorism and spying for India's intelligence agency- Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

On May 18, 2017, the International Court of Justice stayed the hanging, after India approached it against the death sentence.