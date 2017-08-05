How can Dinakaran bring AIADMK together when he was expelled by Amma, asks OPS loyalist KP Munuswamy

Dinakaran had said that he would unite the warring factions

A day after party member TTV Dinakaran announced that he would bring the warring AIADMK factions together, KP Munuswamy, an O Paneerselvan loyalist alleged that Dinakaran had been expelled from the party by Jayalalithaa.

"TTV Dinakaran is not in AIADMK. Amma already removed him from party. No reason for him to appoint party functionaries," Munusamy told ANI.

Munuswami also came hard on Tamil Nadu minister Vijaya Bhaskar, who has been accused of corruption. "He should resign and come clean over the charges. It will be good for him and the party," Muniswamy added.

