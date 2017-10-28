Himachal Pradesh: At least 3 killed, 18 injured after bus tumbles down 400 feet gorge

At least three people were killed and 18 others injured today when a bus plunged into a 400-feet gorge at Kumarsein on the Hindustan-Tibet National Highway, about 85-km from here, police said.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, carrying 36 passengers, was travelling from Jhakri to Dharamshala, they said.

One person died on the spot while two others died during the rescue operations, Director General of Police Somesh Goyal said.

Six people, who were seriously injured, were taken to the Indira Gandhi Medical College here while 12 others were undergoing treatment at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kumarsein, he said.

The police and local people rescued the passengers and the deceased are yet to be identified, the police said.

The death toll may rise as six people are in a critical condition, they said, adding investigations are on to ascertain the cause of the accident.