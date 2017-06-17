H-1B visa unlikely to be thorny issue in Modi-Trump talks:

The H-1B visa programme is unlikely to be a thorny issue in the maiden meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the talks could yield a "win-win formula" for both the sides, a top American business advocacy group group today said.

"I believe the visit will yield a win-win formula for both countries. I am very optimistic that it will go very well when Prime Minister comes here, Mukesh Aghi, president of US India Business Council (USIBC) told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)