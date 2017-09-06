Gauri Lankesh murder: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah briefs Rahul Gandhi; initiates SIT probe

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has briefed Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on the killing of senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, which has sparked nationwide outrage and protests.

Officials at the CMO said Siddaramaiah spoke to Gandhi over phone.

Confirming his talks with Siddaramaiah, Gandhi said in a tweet, "Spoke to the CM of Karnataka and mentioned that it's very important that people who have murdered Gauri Lankesh are caught and punished."

On his official twitter account, the Congress vice president said anybody who speaks against RSS/BJP is attacked and even killed. "They want to impose only one ideology which is against the nature of India," he said.

"Sometimes the PM speaks under pressure but the entire idea is to crush dissent and this is resulting in a very serious problem in India," he said in a series of tweet.

Siddaramaiah today also announced an SIT probe, to be headed by Inspector General-level officer in the matter, saying his government had an "open mind" to an investigation by the CBI, which the slain journalist's family has demanded.