Former IG's plea to foot Rs 33 lakh legal bills turned down

Former Kerala IGP K Lakshamana's plea to the state government to foot his legal bills of Rs 33 lakh in the Naxal Varghese murder case, was today turned down.

The decision in this regard was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here today.

Lakshamana had appealed to the previous Congress-led UDF government in 2015 to compensate him for Rs 33 lakh spent by him to fight the case in which he is an accused.

The bills were examined by the Home Department, which had recommended sanctioning of Rs eight lakh.

After the new government came to power, the matter was brought up before the cabinet once again, following which it was decided not to accept his plea.

Lakshamana had been convicted by a CBI court in the fake encounter case of the Naxal leader, who was killed in 1970.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)