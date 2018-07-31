'Shoot' Rohingyas, Bangladeshi illegal immigrants if they don't leave India: BJP leader's NRC shocker

Amid the ongoing row over the Assam National Register of Citizens draft list, a BJP MLA had stirred controversy over his statement on Rohingya and Bangaldeshi illegal immigrants.

BJP Telangana MLA Raja Singh on Tuesday said if Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants do not leave India respectfully, they should be shot dead. "If these Rohingyas and Bangladeshi illegal immigrants do not leave India respectfully, then they should be shot & eliminated. Then only our country will be safe," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This is not the first time the BJP MLA had made a controversial statement. Earlier, Singh said incidents of lynching will not stop till the time cow gets the status of "Rashtra Mata". "Till cow is not accorded the status of 'Rashtra Mata', I feel the war for 'gau raksha' (cow protection) will not stop even if 'gau rakshaks' (cow protectors) are put into jails or bullets are fired at them," Singh said.

On Tuesday, massive uproar was witnessed in the Lok Sabha as the Opposition slammed the Narendra Modi government over the Assam NRC draft list. The NRC sparked the illegal immigrants' issue with focus shifting on illegal Rohingyas staying in India.

In reply to Shiv Sena lawmaker Ganpat Swant’s query, BJP Minister Kiren Rijiju said that ‘Rohingya are illegal migrants’.

However, not impressed with government’s reply, Trinamool Congress leader Sugata Bose took a dig at the Centre and said, ‘External Affairs Ministry is conducting 'operation insaniyat' for Rohingyas in Bangladesh. There are 40,000 Rohingyas in India, will we show 'insaniyat' for only those who are in Bangladesh.’

To this Rijiju responded, ‘this is an unfortunate statement by him(TMC's Sugata Bose). India is probably the only country which has adopted such a soft approach to refugees. We also told Myanmar that we are ready to assist them in providing facilities to Rohingyas when they return.’

Later, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the security of India can’t be compromised and that all illegal Rohingyas will be deported. All states have been issued as advisory in this regard, he added.

The draft list, which was released on Monday, has left out nearly 40 lakh people in Assam, incorporating names of 2.89 crore people out of 3.29 crore applicants. The list was released in line with the directions of the Supreme Court to identify permanent residents and illegal migrants from Bangladesh.