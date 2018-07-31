Assam NRC sparks Rohingya debate, Modi govt says 'can't compromise on security'

Massive uproar was witnessed in the Lok Sabha as the Opposition slammed the Narendra Modi government over the Assam National Register of Citizens draft list on Tuesday. The NRC sparked the illegal immigrants issue with focus shifting on illegal Rohingyas staying in India.

In reply to Shiv Sena lawmaker Ganpat Swant’s query, BJP Minister Kiren Rijiju said that ‘Rohingya are illegal migrants’.

However, not impressed with government’s reply, Trinamool Congress leader Sugata Bose took a dig at the Centre and said, ‘External Affairs Ministry is conducting 'operation insaniyat' for Rohingyas in Bangladesh. There are 40,000 Rohingyas in India, will we show insaniyat for only those who are in Bangladesh.’

To this Rijiju responded, ‘this is an unfortunate statement by him(TMC's Sugata Bose).India is probably only country which has adopted such a soft approach to refugees. We also told Myanmar that we are ready to assist them in providing facilities to Rohingyas when they return.’

Later, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the security of India can’t be compromised and that all illegal Rohingyas will be deported. All states have been issued as advisory in this regard, he added.

The draft list, which was released on Monday, has left out nearly 40 lakh people in Assam, incorporating names of 2.89 crore people out of 3.29 crore applicants. The list was released in line with the directions of the Supreme Court to identify permanent residents and illegal migrants from Bangladesh.

A prohibitory order was reportedly imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in 14 districts including Sonitpur, Karimganj, Golaghat, Barpeta, Dhubri, Dima Hasao, and Darrang.

On Monday, Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured that no coercive action would be taken against those whose names were excluded from the final draft list.

Clarifying that this is the draft list and not the final one, Singh added that "no misinformation should be spread in this regard".