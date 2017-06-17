DNA Evening Must Reads: Darjeeling unrest, PM Modi inaugurates Kochi Metro and more...

Darjeeling unrest: Gorkhaland protest turns violent; assistant commander stabbed, 2 GJM supporters killed

Two Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters were killed and an assistant commandant of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) was stabbed in a fresh clash after protest in hills of Darjeeling turned violent on Saturday. As the indefinite shutdown to demand a separate state entered its third day, GJM supporters violated the orders and took a procession. When police stopped them, they hurled stones and threw bottles at security personnel who retaliated by firing tear gas shells.

Indonesia Super Series: Kidambi Srikant stuns world No.1 Son Wan Ho, reaches final

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth dished out a gritty performance to stun world No.1 Korean Son Wan Ho to reach the finals of the $1,000,000 Indonesia Super Series Premier. The 24-year-old from Guntur fought like a man possessed to outclass Son 21-15 18-21 24-22 in an energy-sapping men's singles match that lasted an hour and 12 minutes.

Srikanth had a 2-4 head-to-head record against Son, having lost to the Korean four times in the last four meetings but all that didn't matter on Saturday as he survived a battle of attrition at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC). World No. 22 Srikanth will next face Japanese qualifier Kazumasa Sakai in the finals on Sunday.

This is the fourth Super Series final for Srikanth, who had reached the summit clash in Singapore in April and won the 2014 China Open and 2015 India Open.

Shimla Municipality polls: BJP-backed candidates win 17 out of 34 wards

For the first time in three decades, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is close to winning majority in Shimla Municipality elections. According to reports, the saffron party has won 17 wards out of 34. Congress won 13, independents 3 and CPI(M) got 1 seat.

The number of wards was increased from 25 in 2012 polls to 34 this time and the post of Mayor, who would be elected by indirect votes has been reserved for SC women.

PM Modi inaugurates Kochi Metro, says the coaches reflect 'Make in India' vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Kochi Metro along with dignitaries, including Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. 'Metro man' E Sreedharan, Urban Development Secretary Rajiv Gouba, Kerala Chief Secretary Nalini Netto and and KMRL MD Elias George traveled with Prime Minister during his maiden journey in Kochi Metro from Palarivattom to Pathadippalam. Before boarding the train, Modi cut the ribbon at Palarivattom station. The prime minister, who began his speech in Malayalam, said he was happy to be part of the inauguration of the Kochi Metro.

Sushma Swaraj dismisses 'rumours' of being President contender

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday dismissed reports that she was a contender in the presidential poll as 'rumours'. Though neither the government nor the opposition has declared their candidate for the poll to elect the country's first citizen, several names, including Swaraj's, have been doing the rounds. "These are rumours. I am an external affairs minister and you are asking me something which is an internal matter," she said when asked by reporters whether she was being considered as a candidate in the presidential poll.

