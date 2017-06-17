Darjeeling unrest: Gorkhaland protest turns violent; GJM supporter, Assistant Commander killed in clashes

An Assistant Commander of the Indian Reserve Battalion killed in clash with Gorkha Janmukti Morcha activists in Darjeeling.

A Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporter and Assistant Commander of Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) were killed in a fresh clashes after protest in hills of Darjeeling turned violent on Saturday.

As the indefinite shutdown to demand a separate state entered its third day, GJM supporters violated the orders and took a procession. When police stopped them, they hurled stones and threw bottles at security personnel who retaliated by firing tear gas shells.

GJM intensified its protest after police 'picked up' a GJM MLA's son and raided the residence of another leader following an attempt by some party supporters to torch a PWD office in Bijanbari area in Darjeeling.

"GJM supporters started firing at police, set police vehicles on fire, 1 GJM supporter died due to firing by GJM supporters," said Anuj Sharma, ADG Law and Order

Meanwhile, an Assistant Commander of the Indian Reserve Battalion was also killed in clashes, IRB sources told PTI.

Reacting to development in the hills, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Five years you (GJM) enjoyed, now when elections are coming you start violence because you have lost credential."

The Chief Minister also said that the protesters were not listening to the court also. "Dont know from where they get support," she said.

A raid at Binay Tamang's house was conducted on Friday night.

#Darjeeling: Police use tear gas during GJM's protest against the raid at residence of Assistant Gen Secy of GJM & on #Gorkhaland issue pic.twitter.com/pBvRWW99Hn — ANI (@ANI_news) June 17, 2017

Shops, hotels and other business establishments, barring pharmacies, remained closed in the Darjeeling hills.

Leaders of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, which is spearheading an agitation for a separate state, said Vikram Rai, son of GJM MLA Amar Rai, was 'picked up' by the police from Darjeeling.

Vikram is the in-charge of the GJM's media cell.

The indefinite bandh was called after the police on Thursday raided the premises of GJM chief Bimal Gurung.

The GJM had earlier called a shutdown of the offices of state government and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, which its controls.

The turmoil, which was set off by the state government's announcement on introduction of compulsory teaching of Bengali language in schools, has begun impacting daily life in the hills with schools, markets and even bank ATMs shut.

The West Bengal government has rushed seven senior police officers to Darjeeling to help restore the law and order in the hills facing unrest after revival of GJM's demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland.

(With agency inputs)