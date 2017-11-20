Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, West Bengal govt on Mukul Roy's plea seeking probe into 'phone tapping'

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to Centre and West Bengal government and asked them to file reply a reply on Mukul Roy's plea seeking probe into alleged 'phone tapping'.

The court has also asked telecom service providers Vodafone to file a reply and granted them two weeks time.

The former Trinamool Congress MP, who left his old party to join the BJP earlier this month, alleged that his movements were constantly tracked during his stay in Kolkata and Delhi in the last few months and sought a CBI probe

The plea sought directions to MTNL and Vodafone, Roy's telecom service providers, to produce before the court directions, if any, issued by the Centre or the state government to intercept telegraphic messages originating from or received by the leader or any of his relatives.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has assured Roy of appropriate action after examining his complaint that the West Bengal government was monitoring his movements.