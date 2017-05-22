CBI Special Court defers hearing in Babri case to May 24

One of the accused, didn't appear before the court on Monday.

The Special CBI Court (Ayodhya Prakaran) has fixed May 24 as the next date for hearing the Babri demolition conspiracy case when one of the accused, who was to appear before the court on Monday, did not appear.

In pursuance of the Supreme Court order to begin day to day hearing in the case and complete the trial in two years, the Special CBI Court had issued summons to six accused for personal appearance. Of these, five had appeared on Saturday and were granted bail. The sixth accused was to appear but his counsel pleaded for another opportunity.

Accepting the pleas, the Special CBI Court directed the counsel to make sure his presence in the court on May 24, the next date of hearing. The Special CBI Judge Justice S.K. Yadav has directed the investigating agency to ensure presence of all accused and witnesses on day of hearing the case.

Former Deputy Prime minister L.K. Advani, former HRD Minister and BJP MP from Kanpur, Dr Murli Manohar Joshi and Union minister Uma Bharati are yet to appear before the court.