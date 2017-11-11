Assam: Another ex-Army officer asked to prove citizenship

The foreigners tribunal in Assam has sent a notice to an army officer who worked as a pharmacist in the Indian army in order to prove his Indian citizenship, said local news reports. Tezpur resident Nayak Subedar Dilip Dutta said that he had also served in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Dilip who left the service in 1993, said that he received a notice stating that he has been listed as a D-Voter (doubtful voter) a few days ago at his home. “I approached the Foreigners Tribunal and told them about my three-decade-long service to the nation. However, I was told that since it is notice from the government, I will have to fight the order in court,” Dutta told reporters.

Dutta joined the medical wing of the army in 1965. He further told reporters that after he’s done with the notice from the Foreigner’s Tribunal, he is thinking of taking the matter to the court. “This is unwarranted harassment’ and I am contemplating filing a defamation case against the government,” said Dutta.

Officials of the Assam state government, currently in the process of upgrading its National Register of Citizens (NRC) to fight the influx of undocumented Bangladeshis, has been caught sending notices to genuine Indian citizens. DNA had earlier reported about Assam police constable, Abu Taher Ahmed, posted at the South Salmara police station who received a notice. DNA also reported about the case of retired army man Mohd Azmal Hoque who was asked to prove his citizenship that resulted in widespread outrage across and outside the state.

As per a directive from the Supreme Court, the NRC upgradation has to be completed by December 31, 2017.