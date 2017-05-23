Ashoke Pandit, Subramanian Swamy come out in support of Paresh Rawal over Arundhati Roy tweet

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and filmmaker Ashoke Pundit on Monday came out in support of party member Paresh Rawal’s tweet, saying social activist Arundhati Roy should be tied to a jeep instead of stone-pelters.

“When you tie the leader of the pro-Pakistan movement, then the stone-pelters will give you a safe passage because they don’t want to throw stones on their leaders and injure them. But if you put Arundhati, then they will not care. They think that if the woman is not loyal to her own country then how she can be loyal with us. They will therefore enjoy throwing stones at her,” Swamy told ANI.

Pandit, too, came out in support of Rawal’s statement. “It’s real expression and emotion. Arundhati Roy has always been anti-national; she has been supporting the terrorists in Kashmir,” Pandit told ANI.

Earlier, Rawal raked up a Twitter storm when he took to the micro-blogging site to post a seemingly out-of-context tweet that conveyed the idea of 'tying' Roy to an Army jeep, drawing reference from a similar incident when a Kashmiri resident was tied to a jeep last month.

"Instead of tying stone pelter on the army jeep tie Arundhati Roy!" the Lok Sabha member tweeted on late Sunday night.

Rawal's tweet drew ire on the social media and people outrightly condemned the actor's "education." Many of them even highlighted the irony of his statement vis-a-vis his powerful performances in the movies.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "This tweet proves that lack of education ruins the ability of a Human to behave like a Human," while another tweeted, "Your acting was often commendable but your prejudiced mindset is condemnable. Telling d army to hide behind a brave woman is shameful."