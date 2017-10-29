As private jobs shrink, IITians look to PSUs

The number of private job offers for graduates across the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) has dropped in the last two years. While 7,367 students were placed in 2015-16, only 6,406 got the opportunity in 2016-17.

According to the data shared by 17 IITs with the Ministry of Human Resource Development, 67 per cent students were placed with private companies in 2016-17 as opposed to 80 per cent in 2015-16.

Also, in the last two years, the number of students going for jobs in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) has increased. The exact data regarding this is not available with the ministry as PSUs directly inform the candidates and not the placement cells.

According to official sources, however, 800-1,000 students have been opting for PSUs in the last two years, which is much higher than the previous years, when 300-400 students across IITs would go for a PSU job.

This shift in placement trends might have happened because of the lack of opportunities in private firms, many of which laid off their employees recently to protect their margins after the demonetisation drive.

But, at the same time, the Central government might also have been pushing for more participation by PSUs. The issue was discussed in recent IIT Council meetings as well.

A senior HRD Ministry official said: "We have had discussions with IITs about placement with PSUs. The government wants more PSUs to hire from IITs because that way, good talent comes to the government sector. If you see this from the government's point of view, the money that we are spending on a student is being used in the government sector itself."

The official added that PSUs were a good choice for students as well because they would get placed in their core sector."The number of companies coming for placements has decreased in the recent past. The good ones, however, are still coming. Another thing to be noticed is that more students are opting for PSUs. Firstly, the working hours are more comfortable as compared to the private sector. Then, the students get good remuneration and get to work in their core sectors. A private company might hire a chemical engineering graduate and make him or her work for their marketing team. This does not happen with PSUs," a placement co-ordinator at IIT-Madras said.

In addition, 2016-17 has been the worst year in the last four years in terms of international placements, only 0.80 per cent students got placed in companies abroad. The best year was 2014-15, when 1.06 per cent of students across 17 IITs were placed abroad.