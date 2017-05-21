Army recruitment camp in Gadchiroli to counter naxalism

After 25 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in an ambush by Maoists in Sukma last month, the deadliest attack on security forces in Chhattisgarh in recent years, the government reviewed its anti-naxal strategy at a meeting of 10 naxal-affected states.

While security aspects were reviewed, a close look was also taken at the progress on development initiatives aimed at weaning local youths away from naxalites in extremism-affected districts,.

This two-pronged strategy is now being pursued with renewed intensity in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, where a police commando was killed and 19 others injured in a landmine blast triggered by Maoists earlier this month. Bordering Chhattisgarh and Telangana, Gadchiroli will now serve as the new catchment area for recruitment for the armed forces.

The Maharashtra government will train local tribals in Gadchiroli for the first Army recruitment camp to be held there. So far, only the state police used to hold such camps in the district.

This will generate employment in the socially and economically backward district, which has a negligible industrial base, and wean local youth away from extremist groups.

"The people in the interior areas of Gadchiroli are physically fit, but lack opportunities. They do not travel to places like Yavatmal and Nagpur where these recruitment rallies are held as they cannot afford the cost of stay and food. We expect a good (number of people) to join the army (when the rally is held at Gadchiroli)," said ASR Naik, District Collector, Gadchiroli.

Naik added that they were planning to physically and academically train tribal youth through the police or the district sports officer and the employment department to prepare them for the rally. This rally may be held around October or December.

Lt Nitin Pande (Retired), District Sainik Welfare officer, Chandrapur, said that the local tribal youth were either unaware of the camps in other districts or were unable to attend due to economic constraints.

"This recruitment will translate into employment generation. The people here need employment. Moreover, Gadchiroli has low representation in the forces," said Pande.

He expects a good turnout of local tribal youth, given the response to recruitment drive by the police.

The naxalites established their base in Gadchiroli district in the 1980s. It is located on the eastern tip of Maharashtra in the Vidarbha region and part of the naxal 'red corridor' and has a high presence of police and security forces.

Maharashtra has a strong martial tradition with a healthy representation in the armed forces. According to the Maharashtra government's Department of Sainik Welfare, the total strength of ex-servicemen and widows in the state is around 1,69,339, and 51,715, respectively.

