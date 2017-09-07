Appoint nodal officers to curb cow vigilantism: Supreme Court

The job of these nodal officers, the court said, will be to ensure that vigilantes did not become a law unto themselves

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed all state governments to appoint a senior police officer as a nodal officer in each district to ensure that incidents of cow vigilantism are prevented and dealt with effectively. The job of these nodal officers, the court said, will be to ensure that vigilantes did not become a law unto themselves.

"The senior police officer shall take prompt action and will ensure vigilante groups and such people are prosecuted with promptitude," the bench said.

Hearing a petition filed by Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, seeking directions to the Centre and states to take preventive measures against cow vigilantism, the bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also directed the chief secretaries of all states to file a status report giving details of the actions taken to prevent incidents of cow vigilantism. It also asked the state governments to list steps they will take to step up security on highways.

In the past, cow vigilantes have stopped vehicles carrying cattle on highways and attacked people.

While passing the order, the bench also rejected the contentions of Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for four BJP-ruled states.

The bench also sought the Centre's response to the petitioner's plea that the Centre issue directions under Article 256 of the Constitution to all state governments on issues related to law and order.

Gandhi's lawyer Indira Jaising also submitted details of various incidents of lynching and armed attacks on the pretext that the victims were either transporting or in possession of beef.

The latest attack in the name of cow protection happened last month when villagers in West Bengal stopped a cattle-carrying truck, dragged out its two occupants and beat them to death.