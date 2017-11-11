Alert issued in Jammu & Kashmir as five swine flu deaths reported in state

The weather in the state is an apt environment for the H1N1 virus to proliferate

Five swine flu deaths have been reported in Kashmir valley in the past few days prompting the Jammu & Kashmir government to issue a fresh advisory about dos and don’ts to prevent the spread of infection in the winter.

Kashmir is experiencing bone-chilling cold with temperatures plummeting to sub zero level. Srinagar recorded 0.9 degrees Celsius minimum temperature on Friday while the maximum temperature was 19.6 degrees Celsius.

Coupled with the dry spell, the conditions are apt for the H1N1 virus to mutate in the valley. “We have been issuing advisories regularly for three to four months. Just 15 to 20 days before we issued a fresh advisory to the people,” said Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman, director Health Services Kashmir.

Doctors, too, have pressed alarm button, cautioning people against the rampant use of antibiotics which can aggravate the problem and create drug resistant viruses.

“Swine flu is a viral infection that cannot be cured by antibiotics. Despite the fact that the antibiotics do not work against flu, clinicians continue to dole out unnecessary antibiotics for flu patients. You go to a doctor with running nose, sore throat or cough, you will walk away with a prescription for antibiotics”, said Dr Nisar-ul- Hassan, President Doctors Association Kashmir.

DAK President said use of antibiotics for flu is not only inappropriate but also puts patients at risk for antibiotic-resistant infections. “Not only the improper use has helped the microbes to evolve into resistant bugs, but patients are needlessly put at risk of serious adverse effects of antibiotics. Misuse of antibiotics wipes out body’s good bacteria that are contributing to the rise in chronic conditions like obesity, asthma and cancer,” Dr Nisar said.

Dr Nisar regretted that the antiviral medications, which provide life-saving benefits to flu patients, are not used. “A large meta-analysis showed that early treatment with antiviral medications reduced the risk of death by 60 per cent. Antiviral medications shorten the duration of illness and make flu milder. Treatment with an antiviral drug can mean the difference between having a milder illness versus a very serious illness that can result in a hospital stay”, he said.