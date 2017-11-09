25-year-old youth's death in police custody sparks row as Maharashtra tops the list

Maharashtra government’s move to install CCTV cameras in police stations to prevent custodial deaths has come under scanner after a 25 year old youth, a suspect in case of robbery, was allegedly beaten to death by police on Wednesday in Sangli.

The police allegedly burned Kothale’s body in an attempt to destroy evidence. With this the state has come at a centre stage for its ranking on top in custodial deaths at the all India level.

Further, Kothale’s death came close on the heels of Maharashtra government’s media blitzkrieg celebrating three years in power titled ''Hoi He Majhe Sarkar" (Yes, This is My Government). One of the advertisements boldly claims how the installation of CCTV in police stations and linking it with the office of Director General of Police was a step to further improve law and order.

Tension prevailed in Sangli where BJP has made substantial gains in recent local body elections. Policemen initially said the accused had fled from their custody but a probe confirmed that they not only beat Kothale till he died inside the city police station, but also burnt this body to destroy evidence.

The Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju had told Lok Sabha in March this year that instances of custodial deaths in Maharashtra was 'little more' in comparison to other states.

According to his statement, there were 35 such deaths in Maharashtra in 2013, 21 in 2014, and 19 in 2015, which were highest among all states. Rijiju had also said there were enough guidelines and directives issued by the National Human Rights Commission and the Supreme Court under which immediate action is taken against policemen responsible for custodial deaths.

This apart, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in its nationwide data published in the second week of October had ranked Maharashtra second in the number of deaths in judicial custody (prison) with 129 deaths.

A state government officer, who did not want to be named, told DNA,’’ Six persons, including five policemen, had been arrested in connection with the Sangli case. The state Crime Investigation Department (CID) has initiated an inquiry which will also reveal whether or not the Sangli city police had informed a judicial magistrate about Kothale’s death in the custody.’’

He reminded that the Bombay High Court had asked the Maharashtra government to strictly implement a law which requires police or jail authorities to immediately inform a judicial magistrate about custodial death in their jurisdiction in order to facilitate a probe.