Robert Pattinson admits being a loner growing up

Actor Robert Pattinson says he was a "dork" when he was growing up and would often play alone.

 
The 31-year-old actor, who is best known for starring as Edward Cullen in the Twilight Saga, said he was a loner.

 
"Growing up, I was pretty much a dork. I really liked playing warhammer, but I never actually figured out the rules. I just made up my own. So I never played with anybody else, because I was playing by my own rules. I was alone a lot," Pattinson told the W magazine. 

 
