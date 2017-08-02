Richard Gere pens touching tribute to Sam Shepard

The famous Hollywood actor Richard Gere, who worked with late actor Sam Shepard in Days of Heaven, believes that Shepard had all the skills that anyone could have asked for as an actor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 67-year-old actor shared that the Pulitzer prize-winning artist wrote like the people think and talk.

"He wrote the way people think and talk, on the same track. He wanted to give these characters space to express themselves. He wasn't afraid of letting people explain themselves. There was an emotional base to start from. There was this possibility that you were completely lying and being manipulative. And the space and time to explore those things," he said.

The Pretty Woman star also revealed that he worked in two of Sam's plays before he made movies and one of his plays was a stepping stone for his acting career.

He also shared that his last meeting with the Oscar-nominated actor was in Venice.

Sam Shepard, the legendary Oscar-nominated actor and Pulitzer Prize-winning dramatist, died on Thursday due to complications from the ALS.

The playwright and actor passed away at his home in Kentucky and was with his family at the time of his death. He was 73.

He is survived by his children, Jesse, Hannah and Walker Shepard, and his sisters, Sandy and Roxanne Rogers.