Golden Globes 2018: Dwayne Johnson's daughter selected as Ambassador

Simone Garcia Johnson will follow the footsteps of Sylvester Stallone's daughters Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia.

Actor Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone Garcia Johnson has been named as Golden Globe Ambassador for the 75th anniversary of the awards.

President Meher Tatna of Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which conducts the awards annually, announced the new title and said previous title of Miss or Mister Golden Globe has been retired.

"As we look forward to the 75th anniversary of the Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association members decided to expand this role to embody the HFPA s philanthropic efforts year-round," Tatna said in a statement posted on awards' official website.

"The honoree will now be referred to as the Golden Globe Ambassador and we could not think of a better representative than Simone to carry on this tradition, as her values closely reflect everything the HFPA stands for," she added.

The 16-year-old said she strives to serve as a role model to the youth and empower them to speak out.

"I've been lucky enough to grow up in a household with strong role models and feel so honoured to represent the HFPA for its 75th Anniversary," Simone said.

A post shared by Simone ♔ (@simonegjohnson) on Nov 15, 2017 at 7:56pm PST

The 75th Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 7 next year.