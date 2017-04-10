Long phone chats may lead to deafness

There is a prevalence of sensorineural hearing loss in young people using mobile phones for more than one hour a day, a study has found

It is time you cut short your lengthy chats on your mobile phone, because prolonged use of the gadget can make you deaf. There is a prevalence of sensorineural hearing loss in young people using mobile phones for more than one hour a day, a study has found.

Sensorineural hearing loss is a type of deafness in which the root cause lies in the inner ear or sensory organ (cochlea and associated structures) or the vestibulocochlear nerve (cranial nerve VIII) or neural part.

Doctors at KS Hegde Medical Academy, Nitte University, in Karnataka’s Mangalore conducted a study to investigate the adverse effects of mobile phone usage on auditory functions and to study the pattern of hearing threshold in mobile phone users.

“The study has revealed that prolonged and frequent exposure to EMFs from mobile phone use can damage the outer hair cells, especially in the basal turn of the cochlea, which can be detected by Distortion Product Otoacoustic Emission (DPOAE) tests, and can subsequently lead to high frequency hearing loss,” said Dr Satheesh Kumar Bhandary, dean and professor of ENT, KS Hegde Medical Academy.

The study group consisted of 150 healthy volunteers between the ages of 21 and 45 years. They were divided into three groups. Group A consisted of 50 participants who were using mobile phones for more than one hour per day. Group B consisted of 50 participants who were using mobile phones for less than one hour per day (both groups for a minimum period of four years), and Group C consisted of 50 participants who did not use mobile phones or were very occasional users i.e. less than one hour per week.

The was study published in the latest issue of Indian Journal of Otology.