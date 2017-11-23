Nokia 2, priced at Rs 6,999 in India, to be available in stores from November 24

Nokia 2, the budget smartphone from HMD Global, will be available in India for Rs 6,999 and can be bought from major retail stores starting tomorrow.

Nokia 2, the budget smartphone from HMD Global, will be available in India for Rs 6,999 and can be bought from major retail stores starting tomorrow. Nokia 2 was launched in India in late October but HMD Global, which owns the right of manufacturing and selling Nokia-branded phones, had not revealed the price of its new offering.

The battery-centric Nokia 2 comes in three colour options – Pewter Black, Pewter White and Copper Black.

Launch offers:

As part of the launch offers, HMD Global has announced that that Reliance Jio customers will get additional 45GB 4G data. Under the conditions of the offer, Jio customers will have to recharge with Rs 309 or above for nine months (till August 31 2018) to get 5GB data per month.

All Nokia 2 buyers will be eligible for 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Servify. Customers will need to open a Kotak 811 savings account and activate it with an initial deposit of Rs 1,000 in the introductory period to avail the offer.

Nokia 2 specifications:

HMD Global has claimed that Nokia 2 packs a 4100mAh battery that offers two-day life, touted as the highlight of the new device.

The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 chipset and runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system (OS).

The OS will be upgraded to latest Android Oreo OS in the future, the company had said on its launch last month.

It features 5-inch LCD HD display.

Nokia 2 houses 8MP rear camera with automatic scene detection and auto focus (AF) and 5MP selfie camera.

The smartphone comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 128GB via a dedicated MicroSD card slot.