Microsoft introduces new Surface Pro with longer battery life

Microsoft has introduced the next generation of Surface Pro. While many expected the company to launch the Surface Pro 5, the new laptop hybrid is labeled as the ‘all-new Surface Pro’. Additionally, the company also unveiled the next iteration of its Surface laptop. Microsoft will start shipping two new products (Surface Pro and Surface Laptop) worldwide at launch. It will be available starting June 15. The Microsoft Surface Pro is available for pre-order at a starting price of $799 (approximately Rs 52,000).

The Surface Pro Type Cover with Alcantara fabric is priced at $159 (approximately Rs 10,500) while the regular black Type Covers is priced at $129 (approximately Rs 8,500). The next-generation Surface Pen is priced at $99 (approximately Rs 6,500).

In terms of specifications, the new Surface Pro features a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with a 267ppi and 3:2 aspect ratio. It is powered by the 7th generation Intel Core processor. Running Windows 10, the device includes 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD. It comes equipped with an 8MP rear camera along with a 5MP front facing camera. The Surface Pro also boasts 13.5-hours of battery life, and Microsoft says it’s the quietest laptop. The company says thats almost 50 percent more than Surface Pro 4 and 35 percent more battery life than an iPad Pro. ​

Panos Panay, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft Devices said, “We know that customers love the flexibility and versatility of the Surface Pro. In fact, Surface Pro 4 users are more likely to recommend their device than iPad and MacBook users. But we’re not complacent – we know in order to live up to the expectations of our customers, we must continue to improve and better deliver on our promise on performance, mobility, and versatility – while improving what people already love about the iconic Surface Pro line.”