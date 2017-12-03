Trending#

This is why Grammy snub doesn't bother Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran


Ed Sheeran performs during a concert in Mumbai on November 19, 2017. , AFP



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
  Sunday 3 December 2017 15:28 IST
 

   
   
   


Ed Sheeran may have received only two Grammy nods, both for pop categories, but the singer said he is not disappointed.

 
During an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres talk show, the singer, who has previously won Grammy for his song 'Thinking Out Loud', said, "Maybe this year isn't my year. My outlook on it is some years you have your year and some years you don't have your year," he added.

 
  
 
When DeGeneres said that one of the album's hits, "Shape Of You," did not leave her head, Sheeran replied saying for him the biggest award is that people are still enjoying his songs.

 
  
 
"That's where you win. That's where the validation comes from. You actually see people enjoying the songs. I'd rather have a lifetime of people coming up to me and saying, 'This song is my wedding song,' or 'this song was my first kiss'," he said.

 

 
 


    
   
