The Fainess Cream Debate: Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol engage in a war of words!

In Bollywood, many actors have vehemently stood against the approach of fairness cream brands and stepped down when any of the brands approached them to be the face or the ambassador. But there are also many who do endorse it as a part of their work commitment and job.

Abhay Deol has a huge problem with the idea of Bollywood actors doing so and hence giving out a wrong message to the youth. He called out several of those ad campaigns featuring top Bollywood actors - from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to Sonam Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and others. He slammed all the actors in a series of posts on Facebook.

But the conversation didn't stop there. His Aisha co-star Sonam, who looked extremely displeased with Abhay's reaction, immediately reacted to his statement. She put out a picture of his own cousin Esha Deol endorsing a fairness cream brand and asked him his views on that. We wonder how Abhay who carefully nitpicked all the ad campaigns of several actors missed out on his cousin's ad only. What followed was a heated war of words between the two actors.

Sonam tweeted, "@AbhayDeol I appreciate and concur with your views and would like to know your thoughts on this as well!" And Abhay responded to it saying -

Is wrong too. For my views read my post. https://t.co/Jw9CNINd6t — abhay deol (@AbhayDeol) April 12, 2017

Sonam tweeted back calmly, "Thank you Abhay, I shot this campaign ten years ago and didn’t understand the ramifications. Thank you for bringing this to the forefront." But Abhay was still being snarky and sarcastic. He wrote -