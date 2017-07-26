Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Drive' to release on Holi 2018

"Drive", an action comedy starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez, will hit theatres on March 2, 2018.

The film's producer, Karan Johar, took to Twitter to announce the release date of the Tarun Mansukhani-directed movie.

"Start..Zoom..Accelerate..#DRIVE on the 2nd of March 2018 with @itsSSR and @Asli_Jacqueline directed by our DOSTana boy @Tarunmansukhani," he posted.

Sushant added, "Holi 2018, is going to be a thrilling DRIVE !!! #DriveHoli2018."

This is the first collaboration between Sushant and Jacqueline.

