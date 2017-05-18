Plans afoot to complete Akira Kurosawa's unfinished movies

Akira Kurosawa's grandsons, Ko and Takayuki Kato, have teamed up with China's Zhejiang Jinke Entertainment to complete the legendary filmmaker's unfinished movies, starting with "Silvering Spear".

Kurosawa Production, the 58-year-old company established by the Oscar-winning director, and Jinke have signed a deal that covers all of Kurosawa's unfinished features, with the exception of "The Mask of the Black Death." The deal was announced today on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival, reported Variety.

Kurosawa, one of the most influential filmmakers in the world cinema, is known for directing evergreen classics like "Rashomon", "Seven Samurai", "Ikiru" and "Yojimbu". He died in 1998.

"Silvering Spear" is the tale of an exceptionally talented samurai who wants use his powers to promote peace.

However, he finds himself manipulated by a group of bandits.

The production on the film is expected to begin next year.

