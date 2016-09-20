Love and Relationship.... for Fawad!

The Pak hottie’s next with Salman Khan Films is about all that and more...

Fawad Khan began his B-Town career with Khoobsurat, a romcom, followed it up with Kapoor & Sons, a family drama and his next is Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, a romantic drama.

The actor from across the border sure is playing his cards right. He knows that romance is the genre his huge female fan-following wants to see him in the most. After ADHM, the actor will be seen in Raat Baaki opposite Katrina Kaif, followed by Salman Khan Films’ next with Nitin Kakkar.

Nitin confirms, “We go on floors with Fawad sometime next year. He is locked in. We are currently in the process of getting an actress on board.” The film will roll early next year when Fawad’s dates are available. However, unlike the director’s last film Filmistan, there is no social message in this one. The director adds, “This is an urbane love story. But more than that, it’s an interesting take on relationships between a boy and a girl.”